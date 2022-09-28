SHAPLEIGH – Roscoe Clifford Randall died peacefully on Friday Sept. 23, 2022 in Wells, Maine. Born in Sanford, Maine on March 8, 1927, the second of ten children to Elwyn and Hilda Randall. Cliff entered the Navy upon turning 18 in 1945, receiving his honorary diploma nearly 70 years later. After World War II, Cliff married Harriet Acker and the two were a formidable team for 69 years till her death in 2017.

Cliff lived in Windsor Locks from 1957 till 1995, teaching Industrial Arts and then transitioning to administration as the Assistant Superintendent. Upon retirement from the school system, Cliff ran for Selectman and was 1st Selectman for Windsor Locks for eight years.

While in Connecticut, Cliff reunited with one of his favorite service organizations, Lions International through the Windsor Locks Lions Club. Never interested in just a “social Lions Club,” Cliff and the other members continuously set aggressive goals and were busy with every aspect of Lionism sometimes heading up projects the went way beyond his small town. And all the while traveling to destinations around the world for Lions international conventions.

Retiring (again) to Maine in 1995, built a house and a new life in Shapleigh Maine. He and Harriet had lived there ever since.

Cliff was predeceased by his parents, Elwyn and Hilda Randall (nee Moss), his brother Tom Randall and sister Hilda Sovari. He is survived by brothers Norman, Ken, and Bob and sisters Jean, Rita, Shirley and Linda and their spouses He is also survived by sisters in law. Muriel Randall, Beverly Acker, and Brother-in-law Howard Acker.

A service of remembrance is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Oct. 2, 2022, in Sanford Maine at St Georges Episcopal Church on Emerson St in Sanford.

Cliff will be interred with Harriet at the Veterans Cemetery in Shapleigh at a later date.

For those wishing to give a gift in Cliff’s memory, he asked that it be to St Georges Episcopal Church, the Acton/Shapleigh Lions Club or Hospice of

Southern Maine.

