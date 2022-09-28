GORHAM – Duncan Lawrence MacDougall Jr., 79, passed away at home surrounded by family after a long illness on Sept. 22, 2022. He was born in Burlington, Vt., on July 23, 1943, to Duncan L. Sr. and Grace (Aker) MacDougall.

He graduated from Standish High School in 1961. He earned an associate degree from MVTI and Bachelor’s Degree from Newark College of Engineering. After college, he was an engineer at Bell Labs and later New England Telephone Co. in New Hampshire. He left the phone company, then owned and operated the family business, MacDougall’s Fiberglassing. After a few years, he returned to New England Telephone working in the Augusta and Portland offices and later retiring after 30+ years of service. Duncan participated at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, was a member of Downeast Street Rod Club for over 40 years and Club President for five years, and was an avid builder and collector of street rods.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy MacDougall of Gorham; his daughter, Michelle (MacDougall) Boucher and her husband, Brian of Dayton; his son, Duncan S. MacDougall of Standish; and grandson, Eric Boucher and his fiancée, Abby Hopple.

Visiting hours will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 30 at Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Rd, reception to follow. To express condolences and participate in Duncan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous