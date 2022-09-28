Charles Robison Vaughan 1943 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Charles Robison Vaughan, 78, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was born Sept. 26, 1943, in Beverly, Mass., a son of Gordon and Marjorie (Robison) Vaughan. He was a graduate of Governor Dummer Academy and Bowdoin College, class of 1965. Shortly thereafter, he began his teaching career at Gardiner Regional Middle School, where he later met and married Priscilla Glazier on December 22, 1978 in Augusta. After graduating from Bowdoin College, he began his 52-year teaching career. He taught at both Gardiner Regional Middle School and Gardiner Area High School, spending time teaching English, French, and Spanish. He finished his career working as an Educational Technician with students in the Learning Lab. He had an immense passion for teaching, cars, boats, and his family. He worked at Bates and Cunningham after college, and at Portland Volvo on the weekends and school vacations, and loved attending car and boat shows. Chuck grew up on the water in Massachusetts, and fostered a love of the ocean and sailing with his family, who settled in a 1792 farm house on Mere Point Road. He was on sailing teams throughout his school years, and spent much of his summers off around Paul’s Marina, exploring Casco Bay with his family. He was part of the Marine Resources Committee, and actively involved in fundraising efforts to preserve Maine’s coast. He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, William G. Vaughan. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Vaughan, of Brunswick; two sons, Matthew Vaughan and wife Jennifer of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Michael Vaughan and wife Megan of Freeport; a daughter Mary Vaughan of Windham; a sister Cynthia Leonard of Little River, South Carolina, sister-in-law Sherry Vaughan of Massachusetts, brother-in-law Neal Glazier and his wife Diane of Winthrop, brother-in-law Calvin Glazier and his wife Diane of North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Zachary and Samuel Vaughan, Lucas, Lily, and Bailey Vaughan, and Brooke, Davis and Gracie Guimond, and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to visit 10-11 a.m., Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A celebration of Charles’ life will follow at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Learning Center or World Language Club at Gardiner Area High School, or The Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

