WINDHAM – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Earl Harnden “Bup”, 80, of Windham. He passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. His final hours were spent with his immediate family where he reminisced on the “good old days” and recalled all the memories that he wanted to be sure to share with us before passing on.

Earl was born and raised in the city of Portland alongside his siblings, where he attended Portland schools before graduating and enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He completed four years in the service as an airplane engine mechanic, and most of his service was spent in either France or England. He was an active member of the Veterans Association and was very passionate about Veterans’ rights.

He met Paula Johnson, and they married and built their house in the town of Windham where they resided together for 55 years. There, they raised two children and plenty of dogs. Earl and Paula were the best of friends and had the perfect balance between spouses and being each other’s best friend. Earl worked for MACK Truck as a diesel mechanic, but when he wasn’t there, you could always find him in his garage upgrading, fixing, or tinkering with something. He never stayed quiet for too long, and had a heck of a work ethic when it came to staying busy. He spent a lot of his free time fishing and hunting, and passed on the love of wildlife to his children and grandchildren.

Earl is survived by his wife Paula and their two children; Chantelle of South Portland, and Scott of Windham, his sisters Cathie and Anita, brother Philip, four grandchildren; Ashley, Riley, Paige, and Devon, and his great-granddaughter, Kinsley.

At Earl’s request, there will be no funeral and no memorial services held.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous