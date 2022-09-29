GORHAM – Edward “Eddie” Benson, 65, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was born to Alton H. and Katherine (Young) Benson on Feb. 6, 1957 and raised on Kay-Ben dairy farm in Gorham, home to one of the first herds of registered Holsteins in the state.

Eddie graduated from Gorham High School in 1975. He met his wife, Rebekah “Becki” Daggett of Gorham, and they married on Sept. 23, 1984. Eddie was an exceptional father, engaging the family in adventures and activities of all kinds. Whether simple or grand, their memories are characterized by his never-ending energy, wide-ranging interests, and love for them. He carried many of these traditions forward with his grandchildren, who were often found following him around the farm, riding with him in a tractor or fishing and swimming at his lake house.

Eddie dedicated his career in agriculture to developing an internationally recognized dairy herd, winning several notable awards including Outstanding Young Dairy Farmer, Maine Dairy Farm Family of the Year, and the New England Green Pasture Award, in addition to countless honors resulting from his work to improve the herd in genetic excellence, milk production, and milk quality. He diligently managed over 300 acres of farmland and excelled in hay and forage production. He involved his children in the industry at every opportunity, developing a string of show cows which received accolades at local and national shows throughout the years.

Eddie was a driven and forward-thinking entrepreneur. He and Becki began one of the first compost facilities licensed to accept seafood waste in 2001 and navigated the diversification of the dairy business with tenacity and intelligence. Together they expanded the family’s operation, preserving 200 acres of farmland and receiving the Outstanding Sustainable Materials Management in Business award in 2015 as well as the Commissioner’s Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence in 2018. They were joined by their daughter and son-in-law in 2017 and had the pleasure of building up the next generation of leaders in the industry. Today, Benson Farm Earth Products plays a significant role in statewide efforts to build a more sustainable future.

Many were impacted by Eddie’s fun-loving spirit, generosity and practical wisdom. His larger-than-life personality was beloved by all who knew him. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 38 years, Rebakah Benson; his daughters Kati (Benson) King and husband, Brian of Gorham, and Erica (Benson) Hale and husband, Brandon of Gorham, son, Eben Benson of New York City, N.Y.; grandchildren Adelyn King, Ruth King, Ayden Hale, Arya Hale, Eleanor Hale, and Elliott Hale, all of Gorham; his mother, Katherine Benson of Gorham; siblings Sally and her husband, Bill Moore of Limington, Mary Emerson of Gorham, Alton “Bud” and his wife, Pam Benson of Gorham; sister-in-law, Karen Benson of Gorham and Thomas and his wife Doreen Benson of Gorham; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews; and in-laws.

He was predeceased by his father; and brother, Robert Benson.

Visiting hours will be held at Cressey Road Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham, 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, where a memorial service will be held, 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. To express condolences and participate in Eddie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Maine 4-H Foundation,

York Complex #1

Orono, ME 04469.

