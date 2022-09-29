NORTH WATERBORO – Catherine Fowler Shriver passed away peacefully, Sept. 24, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Catherine, the daughter of Donald and Joan Shriver, was born on Aug. 19, 1956, in Chicago, Ill.

Cathy attended local schools in Maplewood, N.J. and the University of Southern Maine where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Social Work. It was there, in Portland, that she met her soulmate and life-long partner, Paul Kalesnick. They shared 39 beautiful years together, raised two children, and passed peacefully within two weeks of one another.

Cathy spent her life helping her community. Her favorite job of all, and most recent, was a Special Education Bus Monitor for SAD 57. She loved helping all children and had a unique way of making them feel seen and heard.

Cathy enjoyed spending days in the sunshine, boat rides on the lake, swimming and camping under the stars with her girlfriends, and filling her garden with beautiful flowers. However, her absolute favorite was spoiling her grandchildren and loving her family.

Cathy was predeceased by her mother and father, Donald and Joan; and her deeply loved husband, Paul.

She is survived by her daughter, Jade Kalesnick, and son, Kalvin Kalesnick and his wife, Sarah; her brother, Peter Shriver and wife, Melissa von Stade; and her niece and nephew, Claire and William Shriver. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Khloe, Kami, and Kyland, who she loved profoundly.

Cathy had the strength of a warrior. She was devoted, loving, and strong all in one. She will be remembered for her ability to light up any room she walked into with her bright smile and contagious laugh. Although she will be deeply missed, her family finds peace in knowing that she’s in her husband’s arms again.

