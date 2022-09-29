SOUTH PORTLAND – Frederick “Fred” Allen Brann, 70, passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, just as he would have chosen. Fred was born to Lloyd and Carrie (Walker) Brann on May 19, 1952, in Rockland.

After spending his formative years in Rockland, Fred relocated to South Portland shortly after graduating high school and married his wife, Kathleen (Aalto). Fred and Kathy celebrated their 51st Anniversary in August.

Fred spent many years driving trucks, most frequently delivering lumber or kitchen cabinets. On the road he made it through the day with cups of coffee, cans of Coke, peanut butter crackers, Funny Bones, and cosmic brownies. When not driving a truck, Fred enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, auto racing, reading and watching the news, HO scale trains, his Christmas Village, air shows, and crossword puzzles. His love for his children was unquestioned and he sacrificed much of himself to be there for them. Fred was adored by his grandchildren and had a special connection with both of them who affectionately called him “Buppa”.

He will be remembered for his dry wit and little bit of knowledge seemingly about everything. If Fred said he’d be there, he’d be there and always exhibited an attitude of doing what was right.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Laurie Cunningham and her husband, Ricardo, son, Christopher, his fiancé, Jennifer Pare; and grandchildren Maxwell and Noelle. Also surviving are a sister, Susan Carpenter, brother-in-law, Matti Aalto Jr. and his wife, Cindy, brother-in-law, Brian Prue and wife, Elaine, sister-in-law, Brenda Prue; and many nieces and nephews.

Fred was predeceased by his parents; his sons Scott Allen and Scott Frederick; his sister, Nelly McKuen, his brothers-in-law Phillip Carpenter Sr. and Scott Prue; also by his father-in-law, Matti Aalto Sr., mother-in-law and stepfather-in-law, Betty and Paul Prue.

Visitation will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Cottage Road in South Portland from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Funeral services will be held at Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 with committal to follow at Forest City Cemetery. A reception will be held at the church following committal.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Peoples United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association.

