STEEP FALLS – Ellen F. Walker, 90, passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, at Falmouth by the Sea, in Falmouth.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1932, eldest daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Clark) Chaplin. She graduated from Standish High School in 1950.

Ellen was the first teacher’s aide at the George E. Jack School. She worked at the Steep Falls Thrift Shop, for Avon, and was an accountant’s assistant in Portland. After her employment at Burton Industries, she worked 23 years for Cliff Dennison at Pine Tree Service, retiring at the age of 62.

She was a lifelong member of the East Baldwin Congregational Church. Ellen was on many local committees and in clubs including Cub Scout Den Mother along with her good friend Venita Burnell, an active member of the Steep Falls Village Improvement, as well as treasurer of the Steep Falls Library, and member of the Steep Falls Womens’ Auxiliary.

Ellen was predeceased by her husband Philip, to whom she was married for 66 years. During their retirement, they enjoyed boating at Sebago Lake where she was Commodore for the Sebago Lake Boating Club. Ellen and Phil enjoyed dancing at local venues, gardening and helping to raise three of their granddaughters. They also enjoyed extensive travel to Hawaii, Germany and up and down the east coast visiting friends and family. Ellen was an excellent Steep Falls historian, and friend to all her neighbors.

She is survived by her only sibling, Marion Zimmerman, also of Steep Falls who was her caregiver for the last several years of Ellen’s life. She is survived by her four children, Dale Walker and his wife Margret of Virginia, Clifford Walker and his wife, Debra, of Cornish, Kenneth Walker and his wife, Margo, of North Carolina, Kathleen Walker of Steep Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday Oct. 3 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at the East Baldwin Congregational Church, 26 School St., East Baldwin. Following the service, friends and family are invited to an outdoor celebration of Ellen’s life at the Autumn Lane Estates, 13 Autumn Lane, Sebago. To quote Ellen, “A stranger is just a friend you haven’t met”.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

East Baldwin

Congregational Church

P.O. Box 49

East Baldwin, ME 04024

