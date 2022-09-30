OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Kim Cooper Sperlich, passed away Sunday Sept. 25, 2022 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 18, 1971 in Biddeford the daughter of George and Emiko Shimoji Cooper Jr.

Kim attended local schools and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High school in 1989.

She worked for the Town of Scarborough, first, in Public Works. Kim then moved to the Scarborough Police Department where she was an administrative assistant to the Detective Division.

Kim’s love and passion outside her family was horseback riding and enjoying horse friendly camping trips and many independent clinics. Her favorite horse was Phoenix.

Kim is survived by her mother, Emiko Cooper of Lyman; her husband of 20 years, Scott Sperlich of Old Orchard Beach; her three sons, Jamie Sperlich, Gavin Sperlich and Mason Beaudoin of Old Orchard Beach, her daughter, Kyrstin Beaudoin of Plaistow, N.H.; a brother, George Cooper and his wife, Christina, of Buxton and Douglas Cooper and fiancé, Sonya, of Saco; and several nieces and nephews.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, George Cooper.

Visiting hours are to be held Tuesday Oct. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday Oct. 5 at 12 p.m., Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Road.