Roberta L. Kenney 1959 – 2022 BATH – Roberta L. Kenney, 63, of Congress Avenue, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Bath on April 15, 1959, a daughter of Robert William and Phyllis Ella (Thresher) Clark. Roberta attended Morse High School, class of ’77. She then spent time in California where she had her son. She soon returned to Maine, working at Puffin Stop and Shaw’s in Bath She enjoyed reading, puzzles, barbeques with her friends and family and sitting by the Kennebec River. Those that were fortunate enough to know Roberta said she was fun, kind and loving. She is survived by her son, Martin “Tino” R. Clark-Castillo of Bath; two brothers, Dennis Clark of Rockwood, and Richard Clark of Boothbay, one sister, Deborah Gowell of Bowdoinham; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Bernice Kingsbury, and Barbara Gingrow. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 8 at 14 Bailey St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com .

