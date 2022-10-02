PORTLAND / CLOVIS, Calif. – Joseph Mark Ferrante, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Clovis, Calif. surrounded by some of his closest friends.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1941 in Portland, and raised by his grandparents Sante (Jumbo) and Elizabeth (Bettina) Ferrante.

Joe graduated from Portland High School in 1960. He was an all-state football player, which earned him a scholarship to the University of Maryland and in 2015 he was inducted into the PHS Football Hall of Fame. At Maryland he was enrolled in the ROTC program and went directly into the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant after graduation. He served eight years and achieved rank of captain. After a tour of Viet Nam, he was stationed in England. While there, he was able to travel to Australia, Thailand, Okinawa and the Middle East.

After his military experience, Joe worked as a liaison for Hunt Consolidated, Inc. in Africa, further extending his travels. He was a licensed financial advisor and real estate broker in California when he retired.

Joe loved his KTM motorcycle and racing around California at various Enduros, while at the same time, spending time with the many friends he made. He rode from 1982-2016 until he could physically no longer ride. He also enjoyed playing a good game of chess.

Joe was also very interested in world history and current events. He studied politics and gave copies of The Declaration of Independence and The Constitution of the United States of America to anyone who was interested.

Joe was passionate about bible studies and biblical history. He had been a student of scripture and attended and led numerous bible studies over the years. He enjoyed mentoring young men and making a genuine impact on their lives. He attended Well Community Church in Clovis, Calif.

Joe leaves behind special friends Todd and Heather Winslow. The Winslow’s were a big part of his life, having “adopted” him into their family and treated him with kindness and much love. He became their “Uncle Joe”.

Survivors include his sister, Patricia (Robert) Jacobs, nephew, Robert (Dena) Jacobs and niece, Joanne Jacobs, all of Wisconsin. He is also survived by a half-sister, Lucille (Ferrante) Casey and niece, Kelly Casey of Maine.

He was predeceased by a half-brother, Stephen Ferrante; and by his grandparents who raised him.

He will always be remembered for loving people and being an encourager. He truly was a wonderful man.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 8 at the home of Todd and Heather Winslow in Clovis, Calif.

