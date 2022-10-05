HALLOWELL – Charles Bunner “CB” Mattson of Hallowell, 91, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022, at home by the side of his family. CB was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Caribou, Maine. He was the youngest of the eight children of Henning Victor Mattson and Adeline Gladys (Hedman) Mattson. He was the descendent of the first Swedish immigrants to help settle the northern border of the state, and he remained proud of his Swedish heritage and traditions until the very end.

He was raised in New Sweden and Stockholm, Maine among the potato farms of Aroostook County where he practiced the value of hard work and long days. As is the custom for Swedes, his middle name was that of an ancestor who lived in the 17th century. He also had the Swedish knack for clever wit, a love of sly humor and a taste for the food of his ancestors such as a daily dose of pickled herring.

A turning point in his life came when duty called, and in early 1951 he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed to Korea where he served in the First Tank Battalion in multiple combat missions. He left the Marines as a Sargent and considered the privilege to serve the United States as a member of the Corps the greatest honor of his life.

CB met Claire Daigle, the love of his life and wife of 66 years, in Stockholm, Maine, where Charles lived. He had just returned home from the Korean War, and it was love at first sight.

CB founded many businesses in which the family literally grew up. The first was CB Mattson Builder and Contractor, Gardiner Lumber Company, Mattson’s Wallpaper and Paint, and with his son Todd he built C.B. Mattson Inc. into a statewide housing company. Some of the first memories of his daughter Susan and son Kevin were working in the paint store, or on a construction job site. “I am going to give you a great gift” he would tell us as we waited expectedly. “A job. Let’s get to work”. Hard work was the fabric and glue that bound the family together.

Nothing was as important to CB as his family who he loved unconditionally and completely. Everything that he did in life he did for family. When Claire died early in 2022, Charlie lost his best friend and constant companion. Claire and Charlie were an inseparable team who were rarely apart over the 66 years of their marriage. In many ways he died of a broken heart.

Charles is survived by his three children, Todd Mattson and wife Mimi of Manchester, Susan Warren and husband Mike of Pittston, and Kevin Mattson and wife Jeannie of Freeport, his grandchildren Aaron and wife Lindsey, Adam and partner Ali, Matthew and wife Jenny, Trevor and wife Heather, Fionn and Ronan and his great grandchildren Gage, Reagan, Sierra, Lilly and Thor as well as several nieces and nephews who he adored. CB was our hero and our inspiration and will live in our hearts forever.

Charles is also survived by his beloved brother Walter “Lindy” Mattson of Stockholm, Maine. One of the last things CB asked about was how his brother was doing and if he was alright.

CB was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, John, Jackie and Stanley and his three sisters, Phyllis, Margaret and Katherine.

Our family cannot express in words our appreciation and heartfelt gratitude for the care provided by the loving staff at Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell, and Beacon Hospice.

The kindness and empathy shown by the people who took care of Charlie was like that you would see from family. We also want to thank Dr. Scott Schiff-Slater for the excellent care he and his staff provided. He passed away at Granite Hill – his home – among the people he adored and who were with him until the end. We will never, ever forget what you did for our family.

There will be a private military burial; Charlie was a “no fuss” man who did not wish for a service or funeral. Instead, he wished to be with his family, and with the Marines, when he was laid to rest next to Claire.

We encourage people to share condolences and more importantly memories of happier times at http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com. These stories give us great comfort in a time of immense grief and sorrow.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.

The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a contribution to a hospice organization of your choice.