PORTLAND – David Reuter Leddy passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, while a patient at Maine Medical Center. David was born Jan. 14, 1942, the son of John D. Leddy and Merle Shubert Leddy. He grew up in Falmouth, attended public schools there, and graduated from Falmouth High School in 1961. After high school David attended Northeast Business School in Portland and served in the Coast Guard Reserve.

David’s first job was as a computer operator at Maine National Bank where he met his wife, Erika. After that bank closed, he worked as a computer operator at Maine Savings Bank and later at Anthem Blue Cross from where he retired. After retirement David volunteered as a driver for the Meals on Wheels program of the Southern Area Agency on Aging. David was a sports enthusiast and especially liked baseball. He was a loyal Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing. He kept up on current events and enjoyed reading the newspaper, nonfiction books and biographies.

David is survived by his wife, Erika Stein Leddy of Portland, and his daughter, Amanda Leddy of Lewiston; three brothers, Bruce and wife Helen of Ft. Myers, Florida; John and wife Amy of Gorham; his twin brother, Sam, of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews.

A visiting hour will be held from 3-4 p.m., on Oct. 7, 2022, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Leddy family.