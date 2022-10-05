WINDHAM – Michael G. Hutchison of Windham died Oct. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center, of cancer. He was born Dec. 17, 1949 in Van Buren to Edward and Essie Rose (Nadeau) Hutchison.

He was predeceased by two daughters Trisha Lee and Kelli Jane Hutchison, his parents, his stepmother Gertrude Ann Hutchison, his siblings, Sandra Elaine Hutchison, Verle Hutchison and Robert Landry Sr and wife Kelly, sister-in-law Jeannette Hutchison, and brother-in-law Joseph Ronan.

Surviving him are his wife of 25 years Melissa (Tupper) Hutchison, son Todd and wife Erin (grandchildren Desmond, Penelope, and Griffin), son Cory, siblings, Joyce Ronan, Duane and wife Rena Hutchison, Beverly and husband James Robertson, Rudy Landry and wife Ginny, Theresa White, Lenora Gilbert, Lorraine Mansur, several nieces and nephews, aunts and more cousins than any Hutchison can keep track of!

When asked what he did for a living he said he “sold canned peas!” Michael worked 52 years in the grocery industry at Cottle’s, Hannaford, SuperValu and Bozzuto’s. He did many great things in his career, helped many along the way and always treated people with respect.

Most important to him were his wife, children, grandchildren and family which brought him great enjoyment. He was wise, honest, kind, considerate, thoughtful, much loved, had a great sense of humor and was the best storyteller!

Service will be at St Ann’s Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Road, Windham, on Friday, October 7 at 3 p.m.

To express condolences, or to participate in Michael’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to either:

The Salvation Army, ATTN: Windham, ME Unit, P.O. Box 3095, Harlan, IA 51593-0159

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, ATTN: Gift Planning, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous