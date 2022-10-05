PORTLAND – Lillian Katherine Cremo, 99, daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn (Caleb) Mulkern, went to Jesus on Oct. 2, 2022.

Lillian attended Portland schools and was in the U.S. Navy (Waves) stationed in Washington, D.C. for two years. She was honorably discharged in May of 1946 and married Joseph R. Cremo on Aug. 20, 1946, which is exactly what Lillian had predicted in 1940. They were married for 65 years.

Her younger years were full of friends, gardening, sewing and dancing. She was an avid reader. Among favorite times with her husband were boating day trips, singing while he played his ukulele or guitar and watching a beautiful sunset. Her fondest memories were of Sunday afternoons playing the music they loved and singing together while listening to their favorites, Eddy Arnold and Patsy Cline. She always said she was born to be a housewife and her greatest joy was to be where her husband was and cooking for him.

Lillian was a daily communicant of the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick’s Church until her husband became ill.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. Cremo; parents, Thomas and Evelyn Mulkern; her stepfather, Joseph N. Fortier; brothers, Royal T. Mulkern and Charles A. Mulkern; and sister, Evelyn Joan Baker.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia W. Baker or Gorham, Janice C. McHale of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

“I would especially like to thank Barbara Jean, my niece and caregiver after my husband’s death in 2011. Also, thank you to her husband. As I have written this myself, I would like to say any good I have done has been done through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. If I have hurt anyone in this lifetime, I apologize. May God Bless you all.” – Lillian

The family of Lillian would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence as well as Hospice of Southern Maine for the care they gave to Lillian.

A period of visiting will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 10:30-11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland, immediately followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

