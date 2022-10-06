Fire prevention campaign

State Farm is teaming up with the Gorham Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

This year’s campaign, Oct. 9-15, works to educate people about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

The Fire Department and State Farm agent Gary Towle encourage all residents to actively support the fire prevention campaign by developing and practicing a home escape plan with all household members.

“Fire safety education isn’t just for schoolchildren,” Towle said. “Fire presents a real risk to all of us, making it important for every member of the community to take these messages seriously and put them into action.”

The fire department shared these tips:

Make sure an escape plan meets the needs of all family members.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside and outside sleeping rooms and on every level of the home.

Know two ways out of every room.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home.

Practice fire drills twice a year.

For more information, visit www.fpw.org.

Candidates’ night at library

Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., will host a meet-the-candidates night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. It’s an opportunity to meet candidates for the School Committee and Town Council. Gorham Community Access Media will livestream the event on GGETV Channel 3.

Triad reminder

The Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad group will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St. Triad is a collaboration of civic organizations, businesses and law enforcement to promote the well-being of senior citizens.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 4, 1972, that Elizabeth Fox of South Street was elected president of the Tri Town Senior Citizens.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 29 that the U.S. public debt was $30,871,364,355,379.25.

