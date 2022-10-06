Thanks for caring

To the editor,

Thank you! The spirit of caring for others continues to shine in our locale.

The three Knights of Columbus councils of Good Shepherd Parish together held a fundraising spaghetti supper on Aug. 27 to benefit Isabella Tardif of Lyman and her family. Numerous individuals gave generously of their time and money to make the event a success.

In addition, we gratefully acknowledge donations of food or money from these corporate and nonprofit organizations: Anderson Farm, Biddeford Food Pantry, Biddeford Hannaford, Loading Dock Equipment of Maine, Market Basket, Saco Food Pantry, Saco Meals, Shaw’s Saco and Walmart.

Dave McDonald, Past Grand Knight

St. Joseph Council 12941, Knight of Columbus

To the editor,

Common sense and belief the system that isn’t broken; Saco Councilor Hatch wants citizens to believe differently.

His rhetoric continues to fail Saco’s residents.

Hatch’s agenda, stop development of more than eight residential units, especially in Ward 5. This pattern trails earlier “emergency” moratoria deemed illegal by the city attorney.

His statements of shortcomings of the Zoning Ordinance Revision (ZOR) and Comp Plan were both passed after several years of efforts by committees of dozens of residents.

The ZOR was fast tracked out of committee when SSN members began hijacking the process to shut down a proposed project on the Kimball property. Using his Planning Board buddies. They successfully derailed the project.

Saco needs to replace the “old guard” families. They believe they run Saco. They do. They carry more power than any elected official. Majority have city staff on speed dial. If they don’t like something, it dies a quick death after a few calls. The old guard almost always get what they want. If they don’t like you, you are abused by their words on social media and editorial letters.

Power and control of Saco is their game.

Barbara Colman

Saco

Vote Ingwersen for Senate District 32

To the editor,

Allow me to proclaim my support for Henry Ingwersen, candidate for Maine Senate District 32, comprising Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman.

Henry is a former educator. A former state representative as well, he understands how state government works and how best to serve his constituents. He recognizes that our communities are stronger when we make sure that everyone can afford to live here and raise their families. He has earned the endorsement of the Maine AFL-CIO. His commitment to education is affirmed by the endorsement of the Maine Education Association (MEA.) In addition, endorsement by Planned Parenthood bespeaks his support of a woman’s right to choose and women’s rights in general. A seasoned bee-keeper, Henry’s grasp of environmental issues comes from first-hand experience on the front lines. Henry has all the right stuff.

I urge my fellow constituents in District 32 to vote for Henry Ingwersen on Nov. 8.

Jim Flint

Re-elect Lori Gramlich Nov. 8

To the editor,

We are writing to voice our support of Lori Gramlich for her re-election as our representative to the legislature. Lori is dedicated, hardworking and approachable. She has proven, over the last four years, to be a strong and effective voice for our community. Lori passed essential legislation aimed to provide children with critical oral health care, to protect children from exposure to toxic chemicals and assured public education is funded at the state’s commitment of 55%. Lori also protected teacher’s retirement. She did all this in a bi-partisan manner – looking for solutions to benefit our community and state. As former educators, these important accomplishments illustrate Lori’s commitment to families. Making investments in education and in our children is good for our town and for our future. Keeping Lori in Augusta is an investment we can count on. Please join us in re-electing Lori Gramlich for the Maine State Legislature.

Peter and Jayne Flaherty

