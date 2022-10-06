BARNSTEAD, N.H. – Richard Wagner of Center Barnstead, N.H., passed away at his home on Oct. 1, 2022 at the age of 74. Originally from Gorham, Dick was the second son of the family who ran the beloved Wagner Strawberry Farm.

He graduated from Gorham High School, and earned his Bachelor’s in Forestry Management at UMaine Orono. If there was an opportunity to ramble through a woodlot, Dick wouldn’t pass it up, and he would all too frequently pull the truck over while out for a Sunday drive, and he’d wrangle his two daughters out of the backseat to head into the woods. He claimed that the empty coffee can with the hand-rigged wire handle was only there by coincidence, but his daughters soon found themselves picking wild blueberries, grumbling, and swatting mosquitoes. But Dick just loved being out in nature, joking that he was born with a chainsaw in one hand. He raised honey bees, was an avid gardener, and he would walk through a forest or garden quoting the Latin name of every tree and flower. When not in the woods, Dick could be found tinkering in his woodshop creating beautiful original designs for friends and family.

Dick was predeceased by his parents, Nelson and Irene Wagner of Gorham, Maine.

He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Wagner and her boyfriend J.T. Thompson of Merrimack, N.H., and Amy Vinciguerro and her husband Chris of Downingtown, Pa.; his brothers Wayne, Timothy and his wife Carol, and Michael; and his favorite sister Coleen Plummer and her husband William; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Friendly Village Clubhouse, 5 Ash Drive, Gorham; followed by a family burial at Cedar Brook Burial Ground in Limington.

Assisting with arrangements is The Roan Family Funeral Home – Still Oaks Chapel, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit http://www.roanfamilyfuneral.com.

In keeping with Dick’s love of nature, Maine casual dress code is strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers or cards, please plant a native tree in Dick’s memory, or make a donation to the Maine Audubon Society http://www.maineaudubon.org/support/give.

