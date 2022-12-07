YARMOUTH – Gordon Thomas Holmes Jr. died at Gosnell House on Dec. 2, 2022 after a brief illness. He was 74.

An avid skier, real estate professional and family man, he owned and operated Peterson Realty and Direct Real Estate in Falmouth for many years. He enjoyed time at his cottage on Cousins Island and his 36-foot ocean going trawler, Blue Chip.

He is survived by wife Katherine; sons Adrian and wife, Amber, and Brandon and wife, Kelley, and Matthew Dibase and fiancé, Cori. He is also survived by sister, Deborah Hayden and her husband, Bill; and five grandchildren, Zoe, Stella, Harrison, Jordan, and Madelyn.

Visitation will be held Friday Dec. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A private service will be held at a later date.

Please visit Jonesrichandbarnes.com for the full obituary.

