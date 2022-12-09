SOUTH PORTLAND – Allie J. Wilcox Sr., aka “Clam Cake” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at the age of 69, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Portland on July 12, 1953, the son of the late Avon W. Wilcox Sr. and Lydia E. Herbert Wilcox. He was a graduate of Portland High School the class of 1973. Allie loved sports, he ran indoor and outdoor track as well as cross country during high school and was a longtime fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

His family moved to Portland from Caribou in 1959. His father died a year later, leaving 10 children behind. Allie said his mom was the best anyone could ever ask for. She stood by the family until she passed away in 1979.

Allie started working at a very young age of 12 years old to help support his family. He worked along the waterfront at Mid-Central Brown, and Customhouse fish factories and gave his mother half his earnings to help out.

Allie started a work-study program in his sophomore year and worked for the Eastland Hotel, Dimillo’s Restaurant, and the Portlander Hotel while in the program as a cook. While still in the program he thought he’d try his hand in the dental field. After graduating high school, he worked for Eliason Dental Laboratory constructing dentures. He then worked for the Reece Corporation in Gorham as an industrial sewing machine technician along with his wife, Dianna, and met many of his closest friends while there. Reece closed and moved to Virginia in 1992 so Allie went back into the dental field for a brief period.

He then went on to work for the Dielectric Corporation in Raymond in 1998 as a tech for the communications Industry where he learned to braze and solder commercial antennas for several years. He eventually left there and worked for Hydraulic Hose and Assemblies along with his dearest friend and “brother from another mother” Ken Tucker, whom he’d met at Reece. Allie loved working there and said that the owner, Ron Stultz, was a great man with a wonderful personality. After leaving there due to health issues and taking care of his wife while she was sick, he would stop by on occasion to visit and say hello and chat awhile.

Allie was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005 at the age of 53. He never had much faith in using drugs to cure his cancer so he decided to use homeopathy and it seemed to serve him well as he was able keep his cancer at bay and live on for another 16 years.

Allie and his family moved to Buxton in 1975, where he and his wife Dianna raised their two sons, Allie Jr. and Eric. He coached baseball for 10 years which included farm league, little league, and Babe Ruth teams.

He loved watching movies, listening to music, going out dancing, going out to eat, and telling jokes, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. Allie met many people throughout his life. He always said that without his friends and family life meant nothing to him. His wife Dianna once said Allie was a man who could talk to anyone anywhere. He would just strike up a conversation and before they knew it he’d know a mutual friend or someone in their family.

Allie and Dianna met in kindergarten, and knew one another all through life. They married as high school sweethearts in their junior year of high school with their son of six months old at their graduation. They have pictures dating back to the 4th grade.

Allie was predeceased by his wife, Dianna, of 39 years, whom he so very much adored! After Dianna’s passing, Allie wrote a memoir on her life and had it published. It was titled “Cancer – My Wife My Life, Dianna’s Story”. He was also predeceased by both his parents; sisters Marie, Anita, Deloris, Marilyn and Nancy, and brothers Robert and Avon.

He leaves behind two sons whom he thought the world of, Allie Wilcox Jr. and his wife Jessica of Limington and Eric Wilcox and his wife Darcy of Standish; three grandsons, Corey Wilcox (girlfriend, Sam) of Gorham, Tyler Wansor of Limington and Wyatt Bennett of Baldwin; also a great-grandson, Brayden Wilcox of Limington; two sisters, Patricia McDonald of Windham and Sharon Shepard of Biddeford; as well as many nieces and nephews. Allie also leaves behind a very dear friend who helped him through his healing process after Dianna’s passing, Marcia Kelson of Farmington.

He would also like to thank Kitty, Dave, Judy, and Linda and friends of Ridgeland Estates for all their help over the last few years. He would also like to say so long to David and Cindy Langella of Buxton who has always been so wonderful and caring, “I will always love you”, as well as Derek Langella of Waterville. This last one goes out to Pam and Chuck Freeman of Limerick. “I will always remember the cookouts, Chinese food at Christmas, and all the parties, and love and laughter that we have shared over the years.” “So long for now until we meet again. I now finally get to be with my little princess Dianna! Love, Allie!”

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Westbrook chapel. To express condolences or to participate in Alli’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

