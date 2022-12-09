PORTLAND – Margaret “Tooie” O’Donnell, 83, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Residence.

Margaret was born on Nov. 17, 1939, to Daniel J. and Margaret (Donahue) Hayden. She and her seven siblings grew up on Munjoy Hill where she lived her whole life at the family home. Margaret attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School.

Following high school, she married Peter O’Donnell and they raised seven children in their Munjoy Hill home. Margaret was involved in the Cathedral Parish as a religious education instructor, and the Cathedral Parish Council. She spent most of her earlier years attending to her children and the home and after her children were grown she went to work for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine office. Margaret had a deep faith in her religion and it guided her throughout her life.

One of the places that she loved to go to since her early years was Peaks Island. This was a place of many memories of joy for her and when she married and had children the family would go there during the summer months. It was at Peaks Island that she first met her future husband Peter. They both would tell the story in their later years about how they first met while he was coming out of the water and she was meeting her father at the boat and that she asked her father if she could linger a bit to watch her future husband as he swam.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; her siblings Ruth, Jack, Helen, Robert, Daniel, Jean, and Peter.

She is survived by her children, David (Lori), Peter (Gregory Groves), Christopher, Peggy, Patrick, Brendan (Randi), and Daniel; grandchildren Travis Godbout, Patrick and Aileen (Russell) Penna, Thomas, Hayden, and Anthony O’Donnell; great-grandson, Ronan Henry Penna.

Her family would like to express their gratitude for the caring and compassionate care provided by the entire staff at St. Joseph’s Residence.

Visiting hours celebrating Tooie’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

