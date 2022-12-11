WEST GRAY – Barbara A. (Lazauskas) Small, 77, passed away Dec. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Barbara was born on Dec. 4, 1944 to parents John and Helen Lazauskas, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was educated in the New York City school system.

She was married to George Small Jr. in 1965, and they lived in (Greenpoint) Brooklyn, N.Y. before relocating to Maine in 1978.

She worked at TD Bank for many years, until retiring in 2007 and became a snowbird, wintering in Florida. She was always full of energy and proud of her four children, played Bunco, cherished her dog Chloe, loved the color purple, enjoyed cooking and was fond of her Polish heritage.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, George Small Jr.; and four children, George Small III and wife Patricia of Florida, Jim Small of Gray, Barbara Scott of Florida, Kathleen Rufrano and her husband Jim of Florida; six grandchildren, Brandon, Meghan, Kaila, Anthony, Brooklyn and Mikaela; and two great-grandchildren, Jensen and Jackson and her sister, Victoria Wink and husband John of Royal Palm Beach, Fla. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Helen and John Lazauskas; her sisters Dorothy Lazauskas and Marie Manel, her brothers John, Teddy, Eugene, Ronald and Richard.

A private memorial celebration of Barbara’s life will be held by her family at a later date.

A special thanks to the staff at Sedgewood Commons, Memory Care Facility in Falmouth for all their help with her care.

In gratitude for and in honor of Barbara’s life, please consider donating to the

Alzheimer’s Association,

Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or https://bndfr.com/lrnM

