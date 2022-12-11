FALMOUTH – Brian E. Wilson, 65, of Falmouth, slipped peacefully into eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 29, 2022, at Gosnell House after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer recently.

Brian was born Jan. 20, 1957, in Portland. He was the middle son of Norma and Carroll Wilson, Sr. He grew up in Falmouth and graduated from Falmouth High School and attended the University of Maine.

In May 1978 he married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Pamela. His family was completed with the adoption of his children Brianna and Nicholas.

Brian’s faith was very important to him. He grew up in the Lutheran Church and always had God in his heart. He began as a church organist and choir director at the age of 16. He played in various churches in the Falmouth area during his lifetime. He was also an organ, piano and voice teacher. After retiring from being a church musician, he worked in real estate and other various jobs until his retirement this past April. He made many valuable friendships from all his endeavors. Most recently he had been a member of St. Luke’s Cathedral in Portland.

Brian enjoyed the ocean, camping, cooking, gardening and traveling. He loved to entertain family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Pamela, of 44 years; and children Brianna and Nicholas. He is also survived by his father, Carroll M. Wilson, Sr.; brother, Carroll M. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Mary Lyn. He is also survived by an aunt, uncle; nieces, a nephew; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Norma; and brother, Gary.

There will be no visiting hours. Funeral will be at St. Luke’s Cathedral on Saturday Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Burial will be at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth in the spring.

﻿Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

St. Luke’s Cathedral

Music Program

P.O. Box 4141

Portland, ME 04101 or

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105