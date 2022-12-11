NANTUCKET, Mass. – Helen Payson Seager, 85, died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2022, after a long struggle with frontotemporal dementia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George Bradley (Brad) Seager, Jr., and survived by her three children, Mary Longacre, Thomas Seager, Myra Gaby Marsocci, and their families, including six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her two brothers, Albion Payson and Nicholas Payson pre-deceased her, and she is survived by three sisters, Penelope (Penny) Simkin, Caroline (Kinnin) Payson, and Barbara (Bibby) Tellefsen.

﻿Helen was well-known on her beloved Nantucket Island and in her adopted city of Pittsburgh, Pa., as a defender of civil rights, a champion for historic preservation, and as a singer, writer, artist, and teacher. She received many awards for her work and was a lifetime member of the NAACP and of the Nantucket Historical Association (NHA).

Helen supported the work of the ‘Preservation Institute: Nantucket’ and volunteered the family home at 15 Pleasant Street for their historical documentation study. She was instrumental in the restoration of the African Meeting House on Nantucket in the 1990’s and led many tours of the Black Heritage Trail.

Helen enjoyed many lifelong passions, with the greatest being singing. She was a devout member of the St Paul’s Episcopal Church on Nantucket and an anchor in the choir. She was also a member of several other singing groups, serving as the Director for the Chapel Chorale at Linden Ponds in Hingham, Mass. She enjoyed performing in musical theater productions with her husband Brad during their retirement.

In Voices of Nantucket, author Mary Miles quoted Helen describing herself as “disgustingly articulate” – a skill she applied on behalf of the many community groups she supported. Helen published many articles and essays in the Episcopal Church magazine The Witness, for the NHA, and other outlets.

Helen was raised in Yarmouth, Maine, in a sprawling New England home at 163 Main St. She was the second of six children of Thomas and Caroline Little Payson, and she attended North Yarmouth Academy with her siblings. She was an exceptional swimmer, having tied a Maine backstroke record as captain of her High School swim team. She earned a BA in English from Colby College in 1958, and a Masters in Education from Harvard in 1962.

It was in the Harvard Choir where Helen first met Brad. They were married in 1963 and honeymooned on Nantucket. They moved to Pittsburgh shortly afterwards to raise their family while Brad pursued a career as a Professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

In 1969, she was pictured in the Pittsburgh Press at an Air Pollution Commission hearing holding her 4 month old daughter Myra. Her participation at the regulatory hearing was a harbinger of her growing interest in civic activism.

During her participation with the East End Committee in Pittsburgh she focused on improving the educational experience for children in the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Helen began writing on religious and feminist topics, and became involved in political campaigns and issues, adopting the motto “If we don’t say anything, they’ll think we don’t care.”

By 1978, Helen had gained a reputation as an articulate and effective activist. She was hired by the ACLU to do research and create public support for a case brought to desegregate Pittsburgh’s Public School System.

In 1979, she was appointed by Governor Richard Thornburg as the Director of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women – a position she held for several years before moving to Nantucket to enjoy a productive retirement.

Helen’s many creative pursuits included painting, drawing, basket-making, sewing, macrame, chair caning, knitting, decorative furniture restoration, and various other handicrafts. She sold and exhibited her work in stores and craft fairs on the island and elsewhere.

Helen was truly a modern Wonder Woman. Many of her friends have spoken to the family of the inspiration they gained from her broad scope of activities and refusal to remain in a single role, be it mother, professional, community organizer, or creative spirit.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church on Nantucket. The family invites friends to raise their voices and join us as we celebrate her life in song. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@st.pauls-nantucket1926/streams

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:

the Museum of Afro-American History for the African Meeting House on Nantucket at https://www.maah.org/nantucket-location