SCARBOROUGH – Jacqueline Thompson Thurlow passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2022, at Piper Shores.

Jackie was born in Sanford on April 9, 1926 to F. Paul and Cleora (Jackson) Thompson. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1943 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bates College in 1947.

Jackie met the love of her life, Elwin “Skip” Thurlow, in high school while playing in the band together. They married on June 18, 1947. In time, their family grew and they welcomed three daughters into their life. Jackie worked as a teacher of mathematics at Cony High School until 1972, when she stopped working to put family first. At this time she traveled around the country to different work conferences with her husband, Skip. Together they lived in Farmingdale for over 50 years and were active members of the Augusta Country Club. She was also a past trustee of the Hubbard Free Library in Hallowell.

Music was always an important part of Jackie’s life. She was an accomplished pianist and associated with several musical groups earlier on in life. She was an avid knitter, knitting numerous sweaters, hats, mittens and baby blankets for family members over the years. Many of these beautiful sweaters have been passed down and worn by her great-grandchildren.

During retirement, Jackie and her husband were snowbirds. They spent the winter months in Naples, Fla. where they were members of FoxFire Country Club. They enjoyed hosting their daughters and their families over the years taking them to the surrounding beaches and pools and always Sunday Brunch at the clubhouse.

In 2007, Jackie and her husband moved to Piper Shores. During her time there, she enjoyed completing her daily crossword puzzle, meeting friends for dinner or playing a game of bridge. Jackie was always maintaining friendships over the years. She was known for her handwritten Christmas cards or lengthy phone calls. Most recently she attended her 75th Bates Reunion.

﻿Jackie is survived by her husband of 75 years, Elwin “Skip” Thurlow; daughters Diane (Donald) Wood of Enfield, Conn., Cynthia (Richard) Sayles of Bangor and Phoenix, Ariz., and Donna (Terry) Snyder of Scarborough; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Cara Moore) Wood of Pelham, N.Y., Rebecca (James) Shelton of San Jose, Calif., Jeremy Wood of Lexington, Ky., Matthew (Audrey) Wood of Tolland, Conn., Christopher Sayles of Framingham, Mass., Meghan (Timothy) Bremm of Cave Creek, Ariz., Katherine (Kyle) Weaver of Gorham, and Jennifer (Matthew) Place of Scarborough; five great-grandchildren, Milo Wood of Pelham, N.Y., Silas and Elliott Bremm of Cave Creek, Ariz., and Eloise and Charles Place of Scarborough.

She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Nason of Naples, Fla.

A graveside service will occur in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

Jackie’s family would like to express their gratitude for the care she received while at Piper Shores. A special thanks to Tina Hershberger and Ladonna Burley for their help and compassionate care over the last year.

