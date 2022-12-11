CRISFIELD, Md. – Sandra Bemis Eastman, 79, of Crisfield, Md. and formerly of Kezar Falls, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at her home. She had been making her home in Crisfield, Md. since 2003.

Born in North Conway, N.H., she was a daughter of the late Byron and Hester Charles Bemis.

A graduate of Deering High School in Portland, she obtained an associate’s degree in general studies from Westbrook Junior College in Westbrook of which she was very proud. She was an accountant for the US-China Trade Council for many years and after her move to Crisfield, Md., she worked at the Crisfield Police Department and was a home health care provider.

Sandra enjoyed gardening, art and art history, reading, and she had a great love for cats.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara Dyson of Crisfield, Md. and Michele Herman and husband Mark of Turner; her sister, Diane Olsen of Arizona; grandchildren Timothy, Tabitha and Robert are Barbara’s children, and Antonio, Dominique, David, and Mark are Michele’s children; a great-granddaughter, Rylee Mae; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her brother, David Bemis.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Portland.

To send condolences, please visit http://www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to

Coastal Hospice,

P.O. Box 1733,

Salisbury, MD 21802-1733; or

Somerset County Humane Society,

P.O. Box 493,

Princess Anne, MD 21853

