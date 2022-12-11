YARMOUTH – Lawrence “Larry” Parisi passed away on the evening of Nov. 22, 2022 at his home in Yarmouth.

Larry was born on Nov. 29, 1924 in Meriden, Conn., the son of Dr. Fiore A. Parisi and Frances (Petrucci) Parisi. He grew up in Yarmouth, graduating from North Yarmouth Academy and attended Portland Junior College before joining the U.S. Navy in December, 1943.

Larry spent his entire time in the Navy serving aboard the battleship USS Texas BB-35 as a gunner’s mate and was the sight setter in turret #4, one of the big 14″ guns. His Navy career began with several trans-Atlantic trips escorting Liberty Ship convoys. He was at the battle of Normandy where the Texas, along with the battleships USS Arkansas and USS Nevada obliterated the German bunkers and gun emplacements at Pointe du Hoc and Omaha and Utah beaches with their big guns. After Normandy the Texas also took part in the fighting at Cherbourg, where they took a couple of German shells, one of which destroyed the bridge. Once repairs were made they sailed through the Panama Canal to join the fight in the Pacific.

In the Pacific, the Texas used her big guns to “soften up” Iwo Jima and Larry watched the flag go up on Mt. Suribachi through binoculars. After Iwo Jima came the battle of Okinawa where the Texas shot down several kamikazes before they could land on the ship. When WWII was over, the Texas participated in “The Magic Carpet Ride”, making several trips across the Pacific bringing troops home. Through it all his good friend, Marty Bailey, of Freeport was with him in turret #4, and I am sure the two of them really enjoyed the good food they “smuggled” aboard while docked in Italy! Larry was very proud of his time on the USS Texas and participated in an Honor Flight Maine trip several years ago.

After the war Larry returned to Yarmouth and began a career in the construction trade. He soon met Pamela Babbitt from Freeport and married her in October, 1950 – they were together for over 70 years! They made their home in Yarmouth and Larry became a highly respected carpenter and contractor. He and Pam raised two children, Stephen and Cynthia.

Larry enjoyed clamming – and cooking those clams and lobsters and corn in seaweed on the rocks, boating, travelling with Pam, fishing trips to Rangeley with his son, and visiting and partying with family and friends when he wasn’t working.

Larry was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Pam; brothers Herbert and Nunzio, sisters Elena, Angelina, and Frances.

He is survived by his son, Steve of North Yarmouth, his daughter, Cindi of Yarmouth; and his sisters Antoinette Doyle and Maria Vowles, both of Massachusetts.

The family would also like to thank his VA nurse Jodi, VA Dr. Medrano and all the others at the VA clinic in Portland and at Togus.

Interment will take place at the VA Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, with military honors at 12 p.m. on Dec. 14. A private family gathering will take place after the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Parisi family.

