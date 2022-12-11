PORTLAND – Tyler Patrick Flexon, 26, of Portland passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2022. Tyler grew up in the Poconos in Pennsylvania where he attended Jim Thorpe Area High School before relocating to Maine.

Tyler lived in Portland where he enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, and boxing. He also loved fishing and being out on the water.

Our dear Tyler had many struggles in life, but lived his life to the fullest. He made friends everywhere he went and he had a work ethic that was beyond compare. Tyler loved his family and would do anything for his friends and family. He made everyone who knew him laugh, cry, and clap at all the stories he shared. Our family is grateful to know that Tyler is finally at peace.

Tyler is survived by Ronald and Dana Flexon (father and stepmother); David and Michele Krauss (stepfather and mother); Kelsey Flexon (sister); Krystal Flexon (sister); and his loving partner Caitlin Haney and her daughter, Kira. We will miss him forever.

A private service for Tyler will be held at a later date.

