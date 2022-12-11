STANDISH – William “Bill” Tomlinson, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 2, 2022. He was the son of William H. Tomlinson and Alice (Touey) Tomlinson of Greenwich, N.Y.
Besides his wife, Lynda (Pettigrew) Tomlinson of 55 years, he leaves a son, Jeffrey W. Tomlinson and his wife, Alaina Tomlinson and a stepson, Calvin Balch; a sister, Helen (Tomlinson) McCormick of Scotia, N.Y., a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Pettigrew and his wife Linda (Wyman) Pettigrew of Warwick, R.I.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made
to your local
Alzheimer’s Association.
