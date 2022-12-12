Ten high school football players were named as semifinalists for the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy on Monday morning.

The award has been given annually to the top senior in Maine high school football since 1971. This season’s winner will be announced at a banquet at the Holiday Inn by the Sea in Portland on Jan. 15.

The semifinalists include eight players from 11-man football teams and two from eight-man squads. They are:

• Eli Bigelow, a running back/safety from Lewiston.

• Finn Caxton-Smith, a quarterback/running back/wide receiver from Falmouth.

• Kennedy Charles, a quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back from Portland.

• Shea Farrell, a running back/linebacker from Mt. Ararat.

• Isaac Hainer, a quarterback/defensive back from Mattanawcook Academy.

• Parker Higgins, a running back/linebacker from Lawrence.

• Jaelen Jackson, a quarterback/wide receiver from South Portland.

• Nick Laughlin, a wide receiver/defensive back from Cape Elizabeth.

• Dominic Napolitano, a quarterback/safety from Cony.

• Eli Soehren, a quarterback/safety from Oxford Hills.

Coaches from across the state are allowed to nominate one player from their team to the Fitzpatrick Trophy selection committee, which also considers academics and citizenship, and pares down the nominees to a list of semifinalists. Following a vote of Maine coaches and media, three finalists will be named after the Dec. 20 voting deadline.

Last season, Cape Elizabeth quarterback Caden McDuffie was the winner of the award.

