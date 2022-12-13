HARPSWELL – Dianna L. (Alexander) Kitzler of Harpswell passed away at Mid Coast Hospital on Thursday Nov. 24, 2022.
Dianna worked as a housekeeper at various places which she took great pride in. Dianna enjoyed yard saling, diamond art and spending time with her cat, White Lightning. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Dianna was very special to so many and she will be greatly missed.
Dianna is survived by her husband Wolftram (Billy) Kitzler of Harpswell; her sons Victor Yeaton of Woolwich and his partner Crystal; Chris Yeaton of Brunswick, his partner C.J. and their children Daucen and Caden; Milton Yeaton of Woolwich, his wife Jodie and their daughters Lily and Sadie;
her sister, Pamela Farmer of Woolwich and her husband Dennis; her brother Eric Alexander of Brunswick and his wife Betty.
Dianna is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Diana is predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Lousia Alexander; a sister Rose, her twin brother Clyde Alexander and her sister Lisa Alexander.
At this time there will be no service.
