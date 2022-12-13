SACO – Brian J. Burns, 39, of Saco, passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2022, shortly after dropping his beloved son, Jordan, off at school. His family takes comfort in the knowledge that Brian is now with his Savior, Jesus Christ.

﻿Brian was born on April 9, 1983, in Portland, Maine, to Bruce W. Burns and Jeanne Burns (née Roberts). Anxiously awaiting Brian’s arrival at home was the person who would become his most devoted and loyal friend, closest confidant, and partner-in-crime: his older sister, Erica Burns. Erica’s loyalty to and love for Brian was limitless and their bond remains unbroken, even by Death.﻿

Brian was raised in Saco, Maine and attended Waynflete School and Saco schools, eventually graduating from Thornton Academy in 2002. He would go on to study Communications at the University of Southern Maine.

Growing up, Brian excelled at ice hockey, baseball, and especially Pee Wee football, where he was coached by his Dad.Brian enjoyed great family adventures like skiing, where as a Double Black Diamond expert skier, he’d regularly leave his Dad sliding down the hill on his back. Brian especially loved boating, where he regularly traveled to Boothbay Harbor, Cape Cod, Provincetown, and all over Casco Bay with his Mom, Dad, and Erica. His greatest adventures on the water though were enjoyed with Erica. As young as 7 and 10, respectively, Brian and Erica could be spotted alone by amused boaters (and the Harbor Master!) speeding along in an inflatable dinghy to anyplace from Fort Gorges to Peaks Island to the Kennebunk Monastery. As she would her whole life, Erica always returned Brian safely to shore. Brian’s parents also lovingly took him to countless Portland Pirates games, and even on many road trips to their away games, where they patiently waited for hours after games while he and Erica tracked down every possible autograph.

Professionally, Brian excelled as a Manager at Prudential Financial in Portland, Maine, where he became an expert in the intricacies of Long-Term Disability insurance. Most importantly, during his 13 years at Prudential, Brian came to be known as a respected leader of people, trusted mentor, and friend to many. He took great pride in his work. The outpouring of love and support from his Prudential family has been of great comfort to the family.﻿

The family is also thankful that Brian had recently found love with the woman who would become his fiancé, Ashton MacLeod, and her children, Michael MacLeod and Henley MacLennan. We’re comforted that Brian enjoyed a bustling home with them the last several months.﻿

Brian was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Beatrice DesRoberts (“Grammy D”) and his paternal grandmother, Helen Burns (“Gram Cracker”).﻿

Brian is survived by his father, Bruce W. Burns and his stepmother, Larah Simon, of Florida; his mother, Jeanne Roberts; his sister, Erica Burns and her fiancé Tim Routh, of Poland; his fiancé, Ashton MacLeod and her children, Michael and Henley; and his former wife, Amanda Dunn and her family.Brian is also survived by countless friends, most of whom he has had since he was a child and were more like family – thank you for your love and devotion to Brian over the years. ﻿

Most importantly, Brian is survived by his pride and joy, his eight year-old son, Jordan Burns. Jordan has told us that he loved practicing sports in the backyard or local ballfield with his Dad, going to water parks, and that he always looked forward to beating his Dad at video games!﻿

There will be a service in the spring, which will be announced on social media.﻿

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

To support Jordan, the family has created a Go Fund Me, which can be found here: https://gofundme.com/f/5p272-donations-for-jordan