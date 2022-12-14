NAPLES – Stephen “Nute” R. Breton Sr., 71, died Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 at his home in Naples. He was born Dec. 5, 1951, in Portland, a son of Roland and Norma (Stanley) Breton.

Nute grew up in Westbrook, South Portland, and Casco and was a graduate of Lake Region High School. He loved his career as a Marine Mechanic and enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, Ice fishing, hunting, woodworking, and refurbishing fishing poles. He’ll be remembered as a stoic man that loved a joke.

Nute is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Dorothy (Robinson) Breton; children, Stephen Breton Jr. and his wife Michelle of Portland, Nicole Breton of Windham, Ryan Breton and his wife Amanda of Westbrook, and Randall Breton of Naples; siblings, Michael Breton and his wife Karen of Standish, Diane Brazier and her husband Edward of Casco, Mark Breton and his wife Helen of Pensacola, Fla., and Cheryl Ahearn and her husband Michael of Gorham; grandchildren, Mikayla, Raquel, Kaylea, Rylea, Elijah, Christopher, MacKenzie, and Emily; great grandchildren, Ella, Russell, Luna, and Paxton; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister Patty Webster.

An hour of visitation will be held Saturday Dec. 17, from 12 – 1 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Interment will be private. to participate in Nute’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

