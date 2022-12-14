BRUNSWICK – David B. Dearborn II, 92, of Brunswick, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born in March 1930 in New York City and was the second child to parents, Douglas Dearborn and Margaret Wainwright.

David attended several boarding schools during his youth, most notably Phillips Academy at Andover, where he graduated in 1948. He then went on to study naval architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for two years before leaving at the end of his second year in 1950 just after the beginning of the Korean War.

﻿Knowing that he would likely be drafted, David voluntarily chose to enlist in the US Army in early 1951 and was trained as a mobile radio operator at Ft. Gordon in Augusta, Ga. before being sent overseas to Salzburg, Austria. There he spent the next three years and attained the rank of corporal before being discharged in 1954.

﻿After returning to civilian life, David found gainful employment with the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Boston, MA, beginning a 31-year career that culminated with his retirement in 1986 as a senior inside salesman. He handled many accounts over the years, but he was most proud of his longtime handling of the Bath Iron Works account.

﻿It was also during this time that David met the love of his life, Ruthmarie, also affectionately known as “Pussycat”, and they were married in 1959. They built a wonderful life together and raised two children, Pamela and Douglas. David enjoyed family life and they regularly vacationed at the family’s longtime summer cottage in Small Point where he loved entertaining family and friends and sailing his sailboat.

﻿Following his retirement, David relocated to Maine and quickly found ways to fill his time. He joined the American Legion and VFW posts in Topsham where he soon found himself elected as the VFW post commander and shortly thereafter also as the VFW district commander, positions he held for many years. David also served as treasurer of the Brunswick Rotary Club and volunteered at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.

﻿David was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth, his brother George, and his sisters Susan “Cony” and Margaret “Peggy”. He is survived by his two children, Pamela and Douglas; three grandchildren, Ryan, Flannery, and Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿Memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 3 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. To leave a note or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

\donations can be made to one of the three service organizations to which David served:

VFW Post 2197 or:

American Legion Post 202 or: the Brunswick

Rotary Club

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous