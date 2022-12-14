SOUTH PORTLAND – Diane Sims, 74, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Diane was born on Jan. 22, 1948, in New York, New York, a daughter of the late Ben and Thelma Lohmann. She grew up and attended schools in Queens and Manhattan before meeting Charles Sims. She was married on June 30, 1968 in Queens. Early in their relationship, Diane and Chuck moved wherever the U.S. Army decided to send them. Eventually, after Chucks honorable discharge, they settled in Chuck’s hometown of South Portland, Maine where Diane fell in love with the area, especially Willard Beach. Earlier in life, Diane worked for the United States Attorney’s office in Portland, as well as AFEES, before starting her career with the United States Postal Service. Retiring in 2012, Diane was a hard worker at the Post Office on Forest Avenue, where she was very involved with the union, and developed many long term friendships. When she wasn’t working, she could be found watching the Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots (something else for a girl from New York), studying players stats, organizing, categorizing or simply giving Chuck a hard time. However, her greatest joy in life was her family. Whether it was visiting with family from NYC, serving her kids her famous mac n’ cheese or frozen fish sticks, watching movies together with her daughter on Saturday mornings, or spending time with her son, family was her main priority. Her grandchildren meant the absolute world to her and she was fortunate enough to meet her great-granddaughter just days before her passing.

Diane was a wonderful and beautiful woman who was full of love and grace. She was tough as nails and could never complain. Diane exuded unconditional love for people and was very good at making everyone feel like family. Her loving, silly, full of life personality will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Thelma and Joan.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Sims of South Portland; daughter, Wendy Sims-Jackson and husband Clint of Bridgton; son, Bill Sims of South Portland; brother, Ronald Lohmann; grandchildren, Jackson, Ciara and fiance Milton; great-granddaughter, Alaya; and several nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.

Visiting hours celebrating Diane’s life will be held on Saturday, December 17 from 2-4 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Diane’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.