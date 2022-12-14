LEWISTON – Lucille T. Nadeau, 93, passed away Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion with her family by her side.

Born in Claremont, N.H., on Feb. 7, 1929, the daughter of the late Isidore and Lucienne (Ferland) Rivard. She lived in Lewiston since 1933, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1948 in the top 10 of her class. She married Roger B. Nadeau on Nov. 11, 1950, at St. Mary’s Church. They enjoyed 55 years together and raised four children.

Lucille was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish at Holy Family Church. For many years when her children were young she would sew and knit clothes for them. She later went to work in banking for 27 years and retired from Androscoggin Bank in 1992. Lucille (memere) enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family gatherings, going to camp in the summer and tending to her flowers.﻿

Lucille leaves behind her daughter Diane Harvey and her husband Earle of North Yarmouth, son Richard and his partner Heather Forrest of Durham, son Gerald and his wife Beth of Falmouth, her grandchildren, Lorene, Marie, Christopher, Stephen and her great granddaughter Adrianne, her sister-in-law Anita Rivard of Lewiston as well as many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.﻿

Lucille was predeceased by her husband in 2006 and her son Daniel in 2013.﻿

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Montello Heights for providing the love and support that enriched her life while living there. Many thanks also go to the nurses and aides at d’Youville Pavilion along with the Androscoggin Hospice Care staff for the excellent care, attention and guidance that they all provided.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on December 19, at the Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn, 217 Turner St. A funeral service at St. Peter Cemetery chapel will take place at 11 a.m. on December 20. For those who would like to be a part of the processional to the cemetery please meet at Fortin Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucille’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or at alz.org.

﻿