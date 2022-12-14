Harold J. Duranceau

SANFORD – Harold J. Duranceau, 75, of Sanford, died at his home on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 16th at the North Parish Congregational Church located at 895 Main Street in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

For a full obituary or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

