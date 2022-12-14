NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Rev. David Edward Schlaver, C.S.C., 80, died on Dec. 10, 2022, at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, Ind.

Fr. Schlaver was born on Dec. 5, 1942 in Kewanee, Ill., the oldest of three children of Clarence and Elizabeth Schlaver (Cronau).

Fr. Schlaver attended Mt. Prospect Public Schools before entering Notre Dame High School in Niles, Ill. After graduation in 1960, he attended the University of Notre Dame where he heard God’s calling. He entered the Holy Cross Sacred Heart Novitiate in Jordan, Minn. on August 15, 1963, professed final vows on April 9, 1969 and was ordained a Holy Cross priest on Dec. 18, 1971. In 1966, he graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. In 1969, he earned a Master of Arts in Theology from the University of Notre Dame. After ordination, Fr. Schlaver continued his studies at the University of Michigan, earning his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration in 1979.

In 1972, Fr. Schlaver was appointed Director of Volunteer Services and rector of Dillon Hall at the University of Notre Dame. He held that position until he began Doctoral Studies at the University of Michigan in 1975. In 1977, he returned to Notre Dame, assisted at Moreau Seminary and finished his studies in 1979, at which time he went to Bangladesh to assist in the District of Dacca as Vice Principal of Notre Dame College. In 1981, he returned to the United States to become the Director of Campus Ministry at the University of Notre Dame, serving in that capacity until 1984. He was then appointed by the Provincial as Editor and Publisher of Ave Maria Press. For ten years, Fr. Schlaver held that position until asked to serve as Superior of the Holy Cross Center in Berkeley, Calif. In 1995, he returned to Bangladesh to assist in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Vice Province. In 1996, he assisted for two years at St. Michael Community in St. Louis, Mo. before becoming Superior at Casa Santa Cruz in Phoenix, Ariz. until 2001. From 2001-2008, he was assigned as Associate Director of the Holy Cross Mission Center in Notre Dame, Ind. His ministry included leading retreats and visiting Holy Cross missions in East Africa, Bangladesh and India. From 2008-2022, he offered parish ministry throughout Saco, Maine including a four-church parish, a large nursing home, a retreat house, and occasionally at a large convent. In 2022, Fr. Schlaver moved to Holy Cross House in Notre Dame, Ind.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Elizabeth Schlaver. He is survived by his brother Paul J. Schlaver, sister Marcia L. Steffens and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, Ind. You may also join us via livestream at https://livestream.holycrossusa.org

Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, Ind. is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy

Cross can be made to:

United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Advancement

P.O. Box 765

Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at

donate.holycrossusa.org