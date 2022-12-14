Nadeau, Lucille T. 93, in Lewiston, Dec. 7, 2022. Visiting, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 19, Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn. Funeral, 11 a.m., Dec. 20, St. Peter Cemetery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Nadeau, Lucille T. 93, in Lewiston, Dec. 7, 2022. Visiting, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 19, Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn. Funeral, ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Nadeau, Lucille T. 93, in Lewiston, Dec. 7, 2022. Visiting, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 19, Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn. Funeral, 11 a.m., Dec. 20, St. Peter Cemetery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.