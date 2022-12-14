HARPSWELL – Cheryl Paul Martin of Harpswell passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 5, 2022. Cheryl was born and raised in New York, N.Y.

She received her Associates degree from Suffolk County Community College and her bachelor of Business Administration from Hofstra University. She enjoyed a long career as an Inventory Analyst for public utilities.

﻿Cheryl met the love of her life, Malcolm St. Clair Martin, in New York and in 1968 they were married. Together they moved to Long Island, first Islip, then buying a home in Ridge. On Long Island, Cheryl worked for LILCO (Long Island Lighting Company—now National Grid) while Malcolm taught math.

﻿She was an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Patchogue. Although Cheryl never had children of her own, she and Malcolm spent many years leading a church youth group for high schoolers. They took the group hiking, biking, camping, skiing, white water rafting and much, much more. Over the years, Cheryl mentored and endeared herself to dozens of these grateful teens.

﻿In 2000, Cheryl and Malcolm bought their beloved saltbox home in Harpswell, Maine where they eventually retired. Cheryl spent her first years in Harpswell helping Malcolm with the business end of his landscaping company. She became an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Brunswick. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, staying fit, tea parties, and the golden retrievers they shared their home with. Cheryl and Mal spent many happy years exploring the state of Maine. They also enjoyed wonderful trips to National Parks, riding the rails and digging into history.

﻿After Malcolm’s passing in 2017, Cheryl traveled with dear friends, especially enjoying several river cruises. A lifelong animal lover, she went to Africa where she went on safaris and reveled in her close encounters with giraffes and elephants.

﻿Cheryl will be dearly missed by friends, neighbors and her sweet church family. She is survived by Debi Brandt and husband Race, one of the high school teens she mentored, for whom Cheryl became a lifelong fairy godmother, as well as her fairy godchildren, Daisy and Mikaela Alioto.

﻿A celebration of life will be held for Cheryl in the spring.

To share memories of Cheryl or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

First Church of Christ, Scientist

288 1/2 Maine St.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

North Shore

Animal League

25 Davis Ave.

Port Washington, NY 11050 or to:

African Wildlife

Foundation

1100 New Jersey Ave.

SE Suite 900

Washington DC. 20003

﻿