STEEP FALLS – Paul E. St. Onge, 64, of Steep Falls, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2022 after a brief battle with gallbladder cancer surrounded by his wife and children at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Covina, Calif. on Feb. 5, 1958, one of four children to the late Bob and Louise (Cote) St. Onge.

Paul was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School class of 1976. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul loved the outdoors and being in the woods. He pursued several hobbies throughout his life, including hunting, fishing, archery and learning to make his own bows, white water kayaking, and riding his motorcycle. Paul found jazz music very soothing and befriended people easily. He adored his grandchildren.

﻿He was a prime example to his children and grandchildren in setting your mind to things and accomplishing them. A lifelong learner and jack of all trades, Paul held several different careers that interested him. He held department head positions for Hannaford, earned licensure as a Master Electrician, and earned a computer science degree and worked in IT at Maine Medical Center. He further obtained his pilot’s license and CDL. He especially enjoyed the drives he took with Concord Coach down to Boston.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Cheryll St. Onge; son John St. Onge and his wife Nichole of Gorham, daughter Kate Patten and husband Shaun of Gorham; four grandchildren, Josephina, Siegfried, Fey and Sullivan; sister Margaret Patterson, and brothers Robert and George St. Onge.

Sincerest thanks go out to the Hospice of Southern Maine Staff for the compassionate care of Paul and his family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, from 1 – 3 p.m., followed by readings, stories and memories to be shared at 3 p.m

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

ClusterBusters, Inc.

in support of Cluster Headache research at

http://www.clusterbusters.org or:

Hospice of Southern Maine

﻿