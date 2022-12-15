BRUNSWICK – Blair C. Brown, 90, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born March 24, 1932 in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of Curtice and Lillian Brown. Blair enlisted in the Navy and served 20 years, retiring in 1972. During this time he and his wife, Lucille Eastman, raised three children.

He later married Patricia Dunn, blending two families that filled their lives together for the next 42 years. He worked for over 24 years at L.L.Bean and Mercy Hospital. The couple traveled the continental U.S. in their travel trailer, before becoming snowbirds in Naples, Fla.

He was predeceased by his son, Blair C. Brown, Jr.; a grandson, Levi Alexander

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brown; two daughters, Yvette Alexander and her husband Lendall, Lori York and her husband Steve; a daughter-in-law, Amy O’Brien-Brown; Patricia’s three children, Kevin Dunn and wife Pam, Kurt Dunn and wife Debra, and Kris Dunn; eight grandchildren, Lendall Duane Alexander, Ashley Moody, Kristin York, Jonathan Brown, Patrick Brown, Thomas Dunn, Emily Dunn, Ashley Fougere,; two great-grandchildren, Connor Fougere, and Sawyer Moody.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave., Bath.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bath United

Methodist Church.

