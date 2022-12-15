SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert Shuman, 83, of South Portland and Oldsmar, Fla., passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022.

Bob was born to the late Harry and Esther (Matlin) Shuman on July 19, 1939, in Boston, Mass. “Bob”, or “Bobby”, as he was affectionately known by his siblings, built a happy life that revolved around his family. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ruth of over 30 years.

Bob graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School, Boston, Mass. in 1957, and continued taking courses throughout his adult life. He worked his way up to Plant Manager at Crosby Laughlin in Portland, and then followed his career to their plant in Tulsa, Okla. In his later years he worked as Director of Service and Parts at Charlie’s Motor Mall in Augusta.

In his younger years, he enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing, crossword puzzles, gardening. cycling and most of all, family gatherings. He loved to read and was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He was a member of Congregation Kol Ami in Tampa, Fla.

Bob was predeceased by his older brothers Edwin, Sammy; his daughter, Esther, and son, Gregory.

He is survived by his stepmother, Francese Byrd; his sisters Recia Richman (Carl) and Ilene Berman (Myron), and his brothers Charlie (Nancy) and George (Kim); his son Peter (Barbara), daughters Gaila Smith (Peter), Marcia and Savannah; and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, (who lovingly knew him as “Popsi”); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Temple Beth El, 400 Deering Avenue, Portland, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Interment immediately following services at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, Johnson Road, Portland.

Bob will live on in our hearts forever!

Should friends desire,

a memorial donation may be made to

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 350

Westbrook, ME 04092

800-227-2345, or to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074