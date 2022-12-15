SCARBOROUGH – Eben B. Marsh, 78, of Scarborough, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022 following a brief illness.

Born in 1944 in Portland to Maynard F. and Frances Knight Marsh, Eben grew up and attended schools in Gorham. He earned a degree in Public Management from the University of Maine and an MBA from Husson University.

Eben’s career included serving as Town Manager in Berwick and Gorham and as the Director of Maine’s Liquor and Lottery Commission under Governor Angus King. In the private sector, Eben co-founded Hillside Lumber with his uncle, Roger Knight on the family’s ancestral farm in Westbrook. He later worked for the engineering firm TY Lin International and developed residential real estate in Maine and New Hampshire.

Eben’s first marriage was to Bonnie Glatz Marsh, of Denmark, with whom he raised three children.

He remarried, and was predeceased by, Polly Merritt Dunn of South Portland.

In his final years, Eben shared a loving relationship with Cynthia Hopkins of North Andover, Mass. and Kennebunkport. They enjoyed traveling and entertaining friends; they delighted in spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Eben was an enthusiastic woodworker, crafting boats, furniture, sheds and other projects for friends and family. He volunteered time to teach this skill to youth in the area. He enjoyed mucking around in the woods or making handy improvements up at the family camp. As a young man, he cut and milled the logs that he and his father then used to build a comfortable home, following a family tradition.

Eben held a lifelong passion for the outdoors and the sport of fly fishing. The sound and action of moving water moved in his soul. His ideal day would be spent casting a self-tied fly into one of Maine’s rivers or streams or other favorites throughout the U.S. and Canada. He loved being with those who enjoyed the sport, especially his long-time fishing buddies and grandsons. To test his knowledge and skills, Eben attained his Maine Guide license for fishing. He was an active member of Trout Unlimited, championing improvements in trout habitat across southern Maine.

Eben will be remembered for his quiet charisma, engaging wit and dry sense of humor. He was sparing with his words yet a natural storyteller. Those who knew him learned to be on their toes to field a wry, warm-hearted quip.

Eben was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Mary Marsh, all of Gorham.

He is survived by brother, John and sister-in-law, Judy Marsh of West Gardiner; daughter, Carrie and her husband, Bruce Dixon of Boston, Mass. and their daughter Eva; son, Ian and his wife, Laura Marsh of Scarsdale, N.Y. and their children Owen and Mason; daughter, Betsy Marsh Schneider and her former husband, Hannes Schneider of Denmark, and their children Hannes and Markus.

Throughout life and in his last wishes, Eben was grateful to those who offered their friendship, kindness, and care. He wanted family and friends to know that he loved them all. His family extends heartfelt gratitude to the medical team at Maine Medical Center, which made heroic efforts to save Eben’s life.

At Eben’s request, there will be no funeral.

He asked that any small donations in his memory be made to the Sebago Chapter of Trout Unlimited

sebagotu.org.

