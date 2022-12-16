HARPSWELL – Donna Spencer, 64, of Harpswell, passed away on Dec. 5, 2022 in Boston, Mass. with her doting husband of 25 years by her side, after a brief but courageous battle with an illness.

Donna was born on July 12, 1958 in Nyack, N.Y. She eventually settled down in Maine where she raised her three children. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and when she wasn’t spoiling them she enjoyed cooking, golfing, boating, and reading by the ocean with her dog, Bailey.

Donna is survived by her husband, Rick Spencer of Harpswell; her children K.C. Rothbart and his wife, Ariana of Portland, Adam Rothbart and his wife, Amanda of Scarborough, and Jenn Forge and her husband, Dan of South Portland. She leaves behind four beloved grandchildren, Jacey, Stella, Lincoln, and Anya, and another on the way who will all miss her dearly.