CRESWELL, Ore. – Anita Louise Anderson Goodwin passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 in Creswell, Ore. at the age of 74. She was born Sept. 11, 1948 in Bath to Madelyn Alberta Savoie Anderson and William Frederick Anderson.

Anita was a graduate of Morse High School in Bath. She continued her education and received a Bachelor of Science, B.S. Nursing at University of Southern Maine and a Master of Business Administration, MBA at Thomas College, Maine.

She worked as a Nurse caring for Vietnam Veterans at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Waukegan, Ill. and at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C. She also worked at numerous hospitals in Washington DC, Bath, Farmington, and Reedsport, Ore. She was a Certified Occupational Health Nurse-Specialist (COHN-S) at the International Paper Mill in Jay and in Reedsport, Ore., Hynix Semiconductor in Eugene, Ore., Pratt Whitney in Mountain View, Calif., and a Case Manager at McKenzie Willamette Hospital in Springfield, Ore.

She enjoyed kayaking, sewing, embroidery, painting, baking, and spending time with her family and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas W. Goodwin (married since December 1969), and children, Jessica Goodwin and Zane Goodwin.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary in Eugene, Ore.