CAPE ELIZABETH – Jacqueline Ney Coy, 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

She was born in Boston, Mass. on May 8, 1949. A daughter of the late John and Nancy (McLardie) Enos, she grew up in Portland, graduating from Deering High School in 1967. Jackie married Philip Ney and had three wonderful boys while living in Portland, Presque Isle and Plymouth, Mass.

Upon the passing of Phil in 1980, the family moved to Cape Elizabeth where Jackie began working at Maine Savings Bank. Jackie became a notary and transitioned over to work for the Town of Cape Elizabeth in 1987 where she served multiple roles over 25 years of service to the Town, including Deputy Clerk. Jackie was also appointed a Dedimus Justice. Jackie married Peter Coy on June 16, 1989 and welcomed two wonderful daughters with open arms.

After retiring, Jackie and Peter started Turning Point, became members of the Southern Maine Society of Craftsmen, and traveled all over the state to sell their unique wood products at craft fairs. Jackie enjoyed her long rides in the truck seeing the beauty of Maine, being able to visit her mother’s birth country of Scotland and taking a cruise along coastal Alaska.

Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family which included traveling many miles to watch her grandchildren in concerts and sporting activities. Jackie was also fond of her fur babies and grand babies, never passing up an opportunity for a puppy kiss. She was known for her caring and generous nature and was always there to support family and friends.

Loving survivors include her husband, Peter D. Coy of Cape Elizabeth; two daughters, Betsy Coy and Becky Coy both of Standish, three sons, Scott Ney and his wife Gillian, and children Ewan and Fiona of Sydney, Australia; Brian Ney and his wife Karin, and children Crosby and Easton of Yarmouth; and Geoffrey Ney and his wife Cara, and children Connor and Natalie of Brunswick; and one sister, Sandra Ball and her husband, Brian of Cowansville, Quebec.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth at a time to be announced.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichand barnes.com to leave a tribute in Jackie’s memory and for further information.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Refuge League,

P.O. 336,

Westbrook, ME 04074