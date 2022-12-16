BRUNSWICK – Fabienne Coulombe, 94, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 10, 1928, the daughter of Avelin and Claudia Philippon Messier.

She was predeceased by husband, Roland, in 2009; and three brothers, Leo, Phil, and Paul.

Surviving are one sister, Louise Beaulieu; three daughters, Janice Gay of Virginia, Carol Legare of Topsham, and Patty Ward of Brunswick; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was a communicant of St. John’s Parish, and a graduate of Brunswick High School class of 1947.

She and her husband enjoyed camping, boating, traveling coast to coast – visiting family, friends, and national parks – and also enjoyed going to Nova Scotia and Canada.

Interment will be in Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. No services are to be held per her request.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,

50 St. Jude’s Place,

Memphis, TN 38108 or

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous