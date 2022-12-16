BRUNSWICK – Fabienne Coulombe, 94, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 10, 1928, the daughter of Avelin and Claudia Philippon Messier.
She was predeceased by husband, Roland, in 2009; and three brothers, Leo, Phil, and Paul.
Surviving are one sister, Louise Beaulieu; three daughters, Janice Gay of Virginia, Carol Legare of Topsham, and Patty Ward of Brunswick; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was a communicant of St. John’s Parish, and a graduate of Brunswick High School class of 1947.
She and her husband enjoyed camping, boating, traveling coast to coast – visiting family, friends, and national parks – and also enjoyed going to Nova Scotia and Canada.
Interment will be in Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. No services are to be held per her request.
Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to
St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,
50 St. Jude’s Place,
Memphis, TN 38108 or
Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.