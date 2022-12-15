BRUNSWICK – Debra Piluszewska, 69, of Bath, passed away Dec. 11 2022 at Midcoast Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1953, the daughter of Leon Michael Piluski and June Ellen O’Connel.
Debra was a retired postal worker. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed her house plants and was also a big music fan.
Debra was predeceased by her son, Abraham Piluszewska; her parents; and her brother, Lee.
Debra is survived by her husband, Brent Creighton; her sister, Candace Gosselin, and her brother, Natale Pintello; and granddaughter, Naima.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of your choice.
