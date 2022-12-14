BATH – Sandra Grace Arsenault, 79, of Central Avenue, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her house.

She was born in Bath on August 3, 1943, a daughter of Halbert E. and Hilda B. (London) Condon. She graduated from Morse High School. She was employed at Roger’s Hardware in Bath and later at Newbury’s in Brunswick. On May 1, 1993, she married Richard B. Arsenault.

She was a member of Bethel Foursquare Gospel Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, decorating and especially spending time with family and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Arsenault on Dec. 10, 2009, Earl Shaw and two grandchildren, Olivia Pragana and Nathan Shaw and her siblings.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel J. Pragana II and his wife Yelena of Sabattus and Duane Rasey of Washington, two daughters, Wendi Shaw of Michigan and Melissa Rasey-Tardiff of Brunswick; nine grandchildren, Daniel Pragana III, Dylan Pragana, Ashleigh Pragana, Mychael Pragana, Jaclyn Shaw, Jill Goldsmith, Brandy Moores, Tucker Tardiff and Angel Rasey; many nieces and nephews; and many great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.